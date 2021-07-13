Dance hall proposed for downtown Napa corner

During the day, Slow Fox Dance Hall and Wine Bar would offer wine tasting, dance lessons and dance practice. At night, the wine tasting can continue in addition to dancing for a cover fee. There may be occasional live entertainment but all activity will be entirely indoors, said the application. The business would be open daily from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. and employ four to 10 people.

Kelly said Slow Fox Dance Hall currently has about 75 students.

“I’m absolutely biased but I think dance is one of the best things in the world,” said Kelly.

According to Kelly, dance can benefit everyone. “It’s athletic, it’s social, it’s artistic, it’s technical (and) it’s a great way to reconnect with your partner and spend time with your friends.”

The great thing about social dancing is there’s not an age where you’re too old to learn, said Kelly. “You can be a great dancer and love it, no matter what age you start at.”

Plus, “combining dancing with wine is just really true to Napa,” she said.