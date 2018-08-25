Brad Wilson & The Rollin’ Blues Thunder was entertaining the crowd gathered at Dwight Murray Plaza for the annual Blues, Brews & BBQ festival in downtown Napa when Nathan Schwing stole the show.
The energetic 3-year-old from San Francisco hopped down the plaza steps and began to jump around and wave his arms as he twirled around on the red, sun-kissed bricks. His exuberance caught the attention of many onlookers and the eye of Lydia Lincoln, also 3, who joined him on the dance floor.
Brad Wilson & The Rollin’ Blues Thunder continued jamming, but the crowd was enchanted by the children who danced like no one was watching. Strangers took out their phones to take pictures of the kids as they gave into the music – embodying the carefree spirit the festival is known for.
Blues, Brews & BBQ, hosted by Napa Downtown Association, returned to First Street in the heart of downtown after a one-year visit to the Oxbow Commons on McKinstry Street where the location’s lack of shade on a 100-degree day proved to be a deterrent for festival fans.
But on Saturday, a dreary, overcast morning was erased by rays of sunshine that broke through the clouds just before noon when the festival kicked off its 10th annual event. Hundreds of locals, tourists and Bay Area visitors flooded the streets of downtown Napa in search of good music, cold brews and sauce-smothered barbecue.
“I heard last year was brutal, but today is absolutely beautiful. It’s the perfect summer day,” said Jose Orona of 21st Amendment Brewery as he poured drinks for guests.
“You guys are the best,” a fan called out as she walked by the booth. “I need to get my glass, and I’ll be right over.”
21st Amendment Brewery started in San Francisco in 2000 and now has a second location in San Leandro. Orona said the Napa crowd seemed to be familiar with the 21st Amendment Brewery brand as he poured the seasonal “Hell Or High Watermelon” wheat beer and the newer “Blood Orange Brew Free! Or Die!” IPA.
“This is our first year out here, and the response has been great,” Orona said. “There are a lot of options here, so it’s nice to make new fans and tell them about our product and how to find it. These events are always fun because you get to meet so many people, and you’ve got the music and the food, and everyone is having a good time.”
Brett Edwards was also at Blues, Brews & BBQ for the first time. He manned the deep fryer as orders came in at his booth Chicken and the Farm. “We are a new business, just started this spring, so this is our first Napa visit, but I hope there’ll be more,” he said as he dredged fresh chicken wings in a flour blend before dunking them into one of two fryers he was operating. “We’ve been doing the festival circuit all summer, and it’s great to see that people are loving our chicken. It’s not the classic barbecue like most of the other booths are serving, but it’s hard to resist a bucket of chicken, especially when you see us making it fresh.”
Edwards said he anticipated serving 300 pounds of chicken wings to guests at the festival.
Randy and Alice Keil came out to the festival from Suisun City. While the couple has visited Napa many times, this was their first time attending Blues, Brews & BBQ. They even brought their dog Lola to check out the festivities.
“It’s Alice’s birthday, and we decided we were going to do something different,” Randy said. “We came out here early, got a good parking spot and have been enjoying the downtown area. You’ve got all these great things – music, drinks and food – all wrapped into one event, so it seemed like the perfect place to have a little party.”
Randy and Alice grabbed a platter of ribs and coleslaw from Sonoma-based Cochon Volant BBQ. Their son Brandon opted to go with the “meat parfait”, which included layers of slow smoked brisket, coleslaw, barbecue sauce and pickled onions.
The family perched at one of the freestanding tables at Dwight Murray Plaza to enjoy the performance by Brad Wilson & The Rollin’ Blues Thunder when Nathan Schwing and Lydia Lincoln began to dance.
“She loves to dance,” said Paula Todd, Lydia’s mother. “As soon as she saw the little boy dancing out there, she started to inch away from me, and when I told her it was OK, she just took off. I think she made a new friend.”
Todd, who lives in Napa, was attending the event for the first time with some girlfriends and knew her 3-year-old would enjoy it, too.
“We haven’t even made it down to the other end yet,” Todd said. “We grabbed some food and sat down, and now it looks like she’s made some fans. I think this is going to be a good day.”
The Napa Downtown Association’s next downtown festival will be another installment of Napa Live, which is scheduled for Sept. 9. To learn more, visit donapa.com.