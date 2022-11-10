Danielle Wilde joins Napa Valley Register as wine industry reporter

Danielle Wilde joined the Napa Valley Register this week as the wine industry reporter.

Wilde grew up in the Bay Area and earned a degree in journalism and mass communication from the University of Iowa. She has contributed to IowaWatch.org as a photographer and investigative reporter, and has interned in Washington, D.C. as a Capitol Hill photographer.

She gained insight into the California wine business when working in production as a harvest intern in 2019 and has experience working in winery events as well. In this new role, she looks forward to merging her journalism and wine industry backgrounds.

In addition, Wilde will cover news from Napa Valley College and the city of Calistoga.

As a new Napa transplant, Wilde is excited to build connections with the Napa Valley community and bring her enthusiasm for wine and for the people who produce it to this beat.

Wilde can be reached by email at dwilde@napanews.com or by phone at 707-256-2212.