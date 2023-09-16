A former Napa Valley man has been charged with two felony arson counts for a 2020 fire that destroyed his Capell Valley Road home.

According to the Napa County District Attorney’s office and a police report, on Aug. 29, 2020, while the LNU Lightning Complex wildfires burned across Napa and surrounding counties, Darryl Pridmore reported a fire at his residence. The blaze completely destroyed the house at 1997 Capell Valley Road, according to the report.

“The fire was deemed suspicious by Cal Fire” and later the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, the report said.

Tuesday morning, at a hearing in Napa County Superior Court, Pridmore’s attorney, Thomas McKenna, announced that his client intended to plead not guilty to the charges. Pridmore, who now lives in Alabama, appeared via Zoom.

Police documents from 2020 indicate that Pridmore reported the fire at 9:16 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2020. Pridmore then filed an insurance claim with his insurer, State Farm.

Investigators had doubts.

“Pridmore claimed he accidentally started the fire while refueling his generator, however the generator was on a stone patio and surrounded by stone and fire resistant cement walls,” the report read.

“Pridmore claimed he could not get to his phone to call 911 because it was destroyed in the fire.” However, Verizon records showed the phone was active during the time of the fire, as well as afterwards.

While Pridmore claimed the fire started while he was adding fuel to his generator, “firefighters observed generator with gas cap on when they arrived. They observed Pridmore return at 6:40 a.m. the next morning and unscrew the cap.” Pridmore suffered no injuries, the report said.

A number of images from Pridmore’s Capell Valley Road house were submitted as evidence, including photos of the generator with cap, inside and outside the house, before and after the fire, and other fire debris.

Carlos Villatoro, spokesperson for District Attorney Allison Haley, declined to provide those images for this story “because this is an active case.”

If convicted, Pridmore could be sentenced to between three and nine years in prison.

Reached by telephone on Tuesday after his hearing, Pridmore referred calls to his attorney. His lawyer, McKenna, declined to comment on this story.

The eruption of the 2020 LNU Lightning Complex was not the first time Pridmore’s home faced wildfire. In October 2017, the Atlas Fire swept through the same area. A story on the website of KXTV, the ABC affiliate in Sacramento, from that time noted that Pridmore had been a volunteer firefighter for 30 years.

Pridmore’s next court appearance is set for Oct. 24 in Napa County Superior Court. He plans to appear via Zoom, according to his attorney.

The LNU fires, which were sparked by lightning, burned from Aug. 17 to Oct. 2, 2020. The disaster destroyed an estimated 1,491 structures and damaged a further 232 in Napa, Lake, Sonoma, Solano and Yolo counties. Six people were killed and another five injured. It has been reported as the fifth-largest fire complex in California history.

