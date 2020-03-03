Data issue causes voting delays in Napa, 14 other counties. State says problem fixed

"So basically, because of the format that our county now has where you can go to any of the vote centers and we normally identity your precinct ... we didn't have the information that we needed to print out their specific ballot," Haynes said.

Secretary of State spokesman Chris Miller confirmed the office has had technical issues related to the database, but said he did not have more specific details.

"We are aware of some issues that have been going on, and we're continuing to monitor it," Miller said.

The Fresno Bee reported the same issue in Fresno County when the county's election computer system apparently crashed around 9:15 a.m. The network outage affected election workers' ability to look up voter information and get them the proper ballot, one poll worker said.

The Secretary of State's public-facing website was also struggling to keep up with demand this morning, returning so-called timeout errors earlier in the morning.

"The entire county network went down," said Valarie Cooper, an election coordinator at the voting center located at the Central California Blood Center in downtown Fresno.