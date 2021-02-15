Data issues thwart California's COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts

On Monday, the state database showed that 32,222 vaccine doses had been administered by Napa County. The state figure lagged the county's Friday report of 35,598 doses given out locally.

The data problems have made it appear that counties have been slow to get doses out to the public, Sisson said, prompting the state to look for new ways to speed up administration. Newsom said the state will sign a contract with Blue Shield of California to overhaul the way the state allocates vaccines and to improve data collection. That contract is expected to be released this week.

Some county officials have expressed concerns about retooling the state's vaccine delivery system, saying the issues are with the state's data collection, not with how doses are distributed.

"The system isn't broken," Sisson said. "It just looks like it is because doses being administered aren't showing up."

Part of the issue with the state's data is the large number of vaccine providers entering information using different types of software. At times, the errors and delays have been the result of the software itself, some county officials have said. Other times the state's immunization registry indicates the dose information has been uploaded, but then fails to update the totals, according to county officials.