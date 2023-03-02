After receiving persistent complaints in recent years about the continued, relatively consistent presence of speeding traffic in Napa’s residential neighborhoods, city staff have been working on laying the groundwork for identifying the need for engineered traffic solutions, like speed bumps, and have those projects actually be installed.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Developing such a plan — essentially an update to the city’s traffic calming program, last updated in 2005 — requires input from people living in Napa’s neighborhoods, so the city has been holding and planning rounds of community workshops to receive that input.

With one round of workshops out of the way — a set of five virtual meetings held in November and December — Napa is seeking more feedback on what to include in that update during another set of community workshops scheduled for later this month.

Those workshops include two virtual meetings scheduled for March 15 and 16, as well as an in-person meeting at the City Hall council chamber on March 22. Each meeting is planned to run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. (That means the March 22 in-person forum currently conflicts with the city’s parking community workshop, which will be focused on the city’s plans to establish paid parking in the downtown area and Oxbow District. So, if nothing changes, residents will have to choose which one to attend.)

Julie Lucido, the city’s public works director, has said that the existing 2005 guidelines “put a lot of responsibility” on property owners and neighborhoods to implement the work and support it financially. The result of that, according to Lucido, is that very few community-directed projects have ever made it through the process.

The new traffic calming guidelines should allow a community to go from seeing the need for a traffic calming project to having that project move forward, according to Lucido.

“This will be a process that will be navigable by the community to come from a place of wanting a project to getting to a project,” Lucido said at a December workshop.

The new program is set to include a tailored traffic calming tool box — essentially an inventory of engineering measures, such as speed bumps or flashing crosswalk beacons, that the city would be set to deploy — as well as strategies for promoting traffic calming and procedures for submitting, analyzing, and implementing proposed projects, according to the city’s website.

The previous set of meetings largely involved community members speaking about their concerns and general presentations from city staff and consultant TJKM about the project. This upcoming set will focus on more specific content: the input the city has collected, the draft traffic calming tool box, and the decision-making process, according to the city website.

A third round of workshops is scheduled for the middle of this year, after a draft of the city’s new traffic calming guidelines is available for review, according to previous Register reporting.

Photos: Napa's hometown garden center, Van Winden's celebrates 70 years of business Van Winden's Garden Center celebrates 70 years in Napa Van Winden's Garden Center celebrates 70 years in Napa Van Winden's Garden Center celebrates 70 years in Napa Van Winden's celebrates 70 years of business in Napa. Van Winden's Garden Center celebrates 70 years in Napa Van Winden's celebrates 70 years of business in Napa. Van Winden's Garden Center celebrates 70 years in Napa Van Winden's Garden Center celebrates 70 years in Napa Van Winden's celebrates 70 years of business in Napa. Van Winden's Garden Center celebrates 70 years in Napa Van Winden's Garden Center celebrates 70 years in Napa Van Winden's celebrates 70 years of business in Napa. Van Winden's first store, Napa. Van Winden's Garden Center celebrates 70 years in Napa Van Winden's celebrates 70 years in Napa Van Winden's Garden Center Van Winden's Garden Center celebrates 70 years in Napa Van Winden's Garden Center celebrates 70 years in Napa Van Winden's celebrates 70 years of business in Napa. Van Winden's celebrates 70 years of business in Napa Van Winden's celebrates 70 years in Napa