An adult daughter evacuated her mother out of a burning house on Sunday night in the city of Napa.
The fire happened at about 10:36 p.m. in a one-story house on the 3700 block of Dover St. This is a 1960s-era subdivision.
The daughter was outside in front of the house and heard glass break, Napa Fire Capt. Karl Crowe said. She went inside and got her mother from the back bedroom, with her father at work. They saw flames inside.
Fire burned in the dining room-kitchen area. Firefighters controlled the fire in about 10 minutes. The house has major smoke damage and is not inhabitable, though it won’t have to be torn down, he said.
“Fortunately, the daughter was able to get the mother out in time,” Crowe said.
About 18 firefighters responded to the fire, he said. Cal Fire assisted and helped provide coverage of the city during the incident.
PHOTOS: American Canyon defeats Napa in varsity softball
American Canyon High freshman Deja Montgomery, right, slides safely into second base as Napa High junior Molly Travis takes the throw on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
American Canyon High junior Mya Santiago (5) pitches to a Napa High batter on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
American Canyon’s Mya Santiago (5) hits successfully during the Wolves softball game against Napa High in Napa on Wednesday, April 13. The Wolves defeated the Grizzlies 15-0.
Nick Otto, Register
A American Canyon player smiles from the dugout during the Wolves softball game against Napa High in Napa on Wednesday, April 13. The Wolves defeated the Grizzlies 15-0.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa High junior Ella Johnson swings at an American Canyon pitch on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa High sophomore Brooklyn Miller (8) delivers a pitch against visiting American Canyon on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
American Canyon High junior Kylee Sandino swings at Napa High pitch on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa High players huddle during the Grizzlies softball game against visiting American Canyon on Wednesday, April 13. The Wolves defeated the Grizzlies 15-0.
Nick Otto, Register
American Canyon players look on from the dugout during the Wolves softball game against Napa High in Napa on Wednesday, April 13. The Wolves defeated the Grizzlies 15-0.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa’s Noleen Cichon (58) swings at a pitch as teammate Antonia Cuevas (23) swings in the on deck circle during the Grizzlies softball game against visiting American Canyon on Wednesday, April 13. The Wolves defeated the Grizzlies 15-0.
Nick Otto, Register
American Canyon High senior Leila Jackson makes contact in front of Napa High catcher Ella Johnson on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
