An adult daughter evacuated her mother out of a burning house on Sunday night in the city of Napa.

The fire happened at about 10:36 p.m. in a one-story house on the 3700 block of Dover St. This is a 1960s-era subdivision.

The daughter was outside in front of the house and heard glass break, Napa Fire Capt. Karl Crowe said. She went inside and got her mother from the back bedroom, with her father at work. They saw flames inside.

Fire burned in the dining room-kitchen area. Firefighters controlled the fire in about 10 minutes. The house has major smoke damage and is not inhabitable, though it won’t have to be torn down, he said.

“Fortunately, the daughter was able to get the mother out in time,” Crowe said.

About 18 firefighters responded to the fire, he said. Cal Fire assisted and helped provide coverage of the city during the incident.

