A local woman filed suit in Napa Superior Court last month against the Napa Valley Care Center on behalf of her mother, 87-year-old Vivian Yocum.
The lawsuit claims Yocum, who is incontinent and mostly bedridden, was assaulted and treated poorly. The daughter, Lori Reed, found her mother at least six times shivering, cold and covered in her own vomit, according to the lawsuit.
In its reply to the lawsuit, the care center denies all allegations against it.
Napa Valley Care Center attorneys wrote that Yocum was negligent in caring for her own safety, did not follow the advice of her health care providers, and that nurses cared for Yocum pursuant to her doctor's instructions. Any damages Yocum suffered were beyond the center's control or not a result of staff negligence, the center wrote.
The center also claimed that injuries were part of the natural course of Yocum's illness.
The lawsuit referenced citations issued by the state Health and Human Services Agency, including one that cost the center $20,000 for failing to adequately supervise a resident. Napa Valley Care Center was previously cited for not having functional alarms to notify staff of a fall, and having 20 falls in a month, according to the lawsuit.
Yocum's care worsened after the lawsuit was filed in January and some of the same problems persisted, according to a press release sent Tuesday by attorney Stephen Flynn. It was discovered that Yocum had been given expired anti-anxiety medication, and Yocum told her daughter that a nurse assistant gave her the middle finger, laughed, turned around "and slapped her own rear end in a mocking fashion," the press release said.
Nurses wrote that Yocum became more anxious and hostile after the lawsuit was filed, according to the statement. Flynn wrote that he suspected this was to paint Yocum as a problem patient, while daughter Reed said such an attitude change could be attributed to expired and ineffective medication.
Flynn said that nurses' notes were edited on the same day that Yocum was found naked and shivering in her bed, possibly in anticipation of a lawsuit.
In early February, Yocum switched to another Napa facility — though it was difficult to find a place that would accept her because nurses said and wrote negative things about Yocum, Reed said in the press release.
Yocum is now eating, moving about in her wheelchair and socializing, according to the press release.
In 2018, the Napa Valley Care Center was about on par with the state average for skilled nursing facilities of its size when it came to the number of complaints or reported incidents, according to its public health department profile.
But in 2017, the center received 49 complaints or reported incidents, compared to the state average of 35. In 2016, the state documented 60 complaints or reported incidents, nearly double the state average of 33.
The Napa Valley Care Center has been fined a total of $95,000 eight times within the past five years, state records show.
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services gave the 130-bed facility two out of five possible stars. It scored one star based on recent health inspections, but received four and five stars when it came to the home's per-patient staffing level and quality of care, respectively.
The lawsuit claims that six days after Yocum was admitted to the facility in September 2017, a nurse wrote that she was "very demanding" and "wants staff on her side at all times," the lawsuit says.
"I need a diaper change, I'm wet, I'm cold, she yells repeatedly," a nurse wrote in her notes, according to the lawsuit.
Yocum told a nurse, who was changing her diaper, that she was in pain. Then the nurse hit Yocum on the arm with a nearby television remote, according to the lawsuit. She developed a bruise and scab in that part of her arm, and the nurse was later terminated, the lawsuit says.
Her daughter saw many times that Yocum's diaper was completely saturated or soiled while the call button was on. The lawsuit says that HHS previously cited the center for having broken call buttons.
Yocum's living conditions were often filthy, and Reed noticed mold and curdled milk on her mother's nightstand, the lawsuit says. She was prescribed an antipsychotic drug without a diagnosis of bipolar disorder or schizophrenia, according to the lawsuit.
Her hospice nurse, who did not work for the center, observed bed sores and incontinence rashes multiple times, according to the lawsuit. The center was sued for wrongful death in 2017, when an ex-patient's family claimed the facility's failure to treat bedsores led to a woman's death.
Yocum lost more than 80 pounds during her time at Napa Valley Care Center, described her meals as "slop," was rarely taken out of her room and was given medicine that she was allergic to, the lawsuit says.