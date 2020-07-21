David Campbell running to represent District 2 on Napa City Council

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David Campbell, a local business owner and social justice advocate, will be running in the November election for a seat on the Napa City Council to represent District 2, which covers all of Napa west of Highway 29 and south of Redwood Road.

This will be the first council election in which candidate are elected by district, although the mayor will still be elected by voters citywide.

Also running in District 2 is Beth Painter, a professional land use planner who serves on the city's Planning Commission.

In a news release, Campbell said he was born in the U.S. and raised in Canada, returning to the States to complete a master’s degree in political theory at Duke University. He has been a resident of Napa since 2001.

After spending 30 years in the wine industry, finishing as CEO at Clos du Val winery, he founded Tillerman Tea, an independent online importing and retail business, in 2007.