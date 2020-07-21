David Campbell running to represent District 2 on Napa City Council

David Campbell, a local business owner and social justice advocate, will be running in the November election for a seat on the Napa City Council to represent District 2, which covers all of Napa west of Highway 29 and south of Redwood Road.
This will be the first council election in which candidate are elected by district, although the mayor will still be elected by voters citywide.
Also running in District 2 is Beth Painter, a professional land use planner who serves on the city's Planning Commission.
In a news release, Campbell said he was born in the U.S. and raised in Canada, returning to the States to complete a master’s degree in political theory at Duke University. He has been a resident of Napa since 2001.
After spending 30 years in the wine industry, finishing as CEO at Clos du Val winery, he founded Tillerman Tea, an independent online importing and retail business, in 2007.
Campbell said he has been active in numerous social causes, most notably immigrant rights, through his continued participation on the steering committee of Napa Valley Rapid Response, and the quest for universal single-payer healthcare at the state and federal levels, currently serving as chair of Health Care for All – Napa County.
“I am running, because we need a progressive voice on the city council – someone who refuses donations from all business interests and works actively to support the poor, the working class, and historically marginalized communities,” said Campbell.
“The economic crisis, made worse by COVID-19, makes clear the need to begin prioritizing residents over tourists and local businesses over outside corporations.”
For more information, go to https://campbell4citycouncil.com
Representation for District 4, which runs through central Napa, east of Highway 29, will also be decided in November. Two candidates, Bernie Narvaez and Renee Cazares, have taken out papers to collect signatures of registered voters, the city clerk's office reported Tuesday.
Districts represented by Councilmembers Liz Alessio and Mary Luros will not be on the November ballot.
Three people have indicated they will run for mayor: Councilmembers Doris Gentry and Scott Sedgley and community member Gerardo Martin.
