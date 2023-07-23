Interim County Executive Officer David Morrison apparently won’t be returning to his job as Planning, Building and Environmental Services director when he relinquishes his current, temporary post in August.

Instead, Morrison is to become a special projects director in Planning, Building and Environmental Services for 14 months. That would last until his planned retirement in September 2024, according to a county report.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors could approve this plan on Tuesday. The item is on the consent calendar, which means it can be passed without discussion.

“Our organization is undergoing a transformation, as people bring with them fresh energy and perspectives,” Morrison wrote to staff on Thursday. “This is an exciting time filled with unexplored potential. The county will need long-term continuity to successfully shepherd the organization through this transition. By transitioning into a limited-term position, I am making room for the next generation of leadership.”

As special projects director, he could work on such issues as groundwater, the regional climate action plan, housing element certifications, fire services studies and the Calistoga Fairgrounds and Skyline Wilderness Park planning efforts, a county report said.

“This decision allows the Board to begin recruitment of the next director, who will manage the long-term general plan update,” Morrison wrote.

Napa County's general plan sets the vision for the county. Supervisors plan to update the 2008 version with community involvement.

Interim Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director Brian Bordona is to continue in this role until a replacement is appointed.

The Planning, Building and Environmental Services department is at the epicenter of many of Napa County’s high-profile issues. Among other things, it enacts Napa County wine country growth policies and oversees code enforcement.

During Morrison's almost decade-long tenure as Planning, Building and Environmental Services director, the department faced such issues as wildfire recovery, issues arising from a 2015 county growth forum, the now-defunct Walt Ranch vineyard proposal and groundwater policies.

Morrison became Planning, Building and Environmental Services director in 2014. He agreed in October 2022 to fill in as interim county executive officer while the Board of Supervisors searched for a new county leader — being “on temporary loan,” as Morrison described it.

That interim role will end on Aug. 7, when Ryan Alsop is to take over as the next county executive officer.

What Morrison will do after his planned September 2024 retirement remains to be seen — even by him.

“As yet, I do not have any plans for the next stage in my life,” Morrison said on Friday. "Instead, I am focused on being successful in this new role, and providing support to the incoming PBES Director and CEO."