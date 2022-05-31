 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David Scott Palmer

From the Series: Napa Valley veterans reflect on Memorial Day series
In July of 1967 I was a newly commissioned ensign in the U.S. Navy attached to the Naval ROTC unit at the University of Michigan. This was a temporary assignment until I would attend the U.S. Submarine School in Connecticut.

When a soldier, Marine, sailor, or airman was killed in action in Vietnam the next of kin would be notified, in person, by an officer of his branch as soon as practical.

On July 5th I was notified that Hospitalman David Scott Palmer had died. He was a Navy corpsman assigned to a Marine platoon.

I was accompanied by the family minister when we notified the family on an otherwise beautiful Michigan Sunday afternoon.

Some years later I visited the Palmer family home and neighborhood in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Near the home was a senior center so I stopped in to chat with those in attendance. I was soon surrounded by many people who knew David and the Palmer family; many had always wondered about the young naval officer who was tasked with informing the family of the loss of their son and brother.

Lieutenant Eric B. Zimny, U.S. Navy, 1967-1971

