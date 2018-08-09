Davis J. Taylor has been named interim publisher of Napa Valley Publishing, which includes the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, Weekly Calistogan and American Canyon Eagle, among other publications and services.
Taylor, 69, is currently the publisher of Lee Central California Newspapers, based in Hanford. He will continue in that job while Napa Valley Publishing searches for a permanent replacement for former Publisher Brenda Speth, who left in July.
He has 31 years of media experience, including sales and marketing executive positions at the Oakland Tribune and Media News Group, San Jose Mercury News and Harte-Hanks Communications. Before joining Lee Central California Newspapers, he was sales and marketing director for the Gannett-owned Times-Delta Media Group in Visalia and directed national, local and target marketing sales teams at The Seattle Times.
“We’re figuring out a sustainable business model and new ways of relating to our communities; that makes this an exciting time to be in the business,” he told California Publisher magazine shortly after joining Lee Enterprises. “It’s especially exciting to be working in small community media, which is undergoing a rebirth right now.”
Taylor and his wife, Vanessa, live in Visalia, though he intends to be active in the Napa community during this period. As publisher, he has served on the boards of Kings Economic Development Corporation, Kings Partnership for Prevention and Main Street Hanford, and was a member of Hanford Sunset Rotary.
Napa Valley Publishing says it intends to name a permanent publisher in Napa later this year.
