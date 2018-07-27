A segment of Gasser Drive behind South Napa Marketplace that carries 5,000 vehicles a day will close Monday for an estimated 50 days so the roadway can be connected to a new bridge over Tulocay Creek.
The closure will run from Hartle Court, which serves South Napa Century Center, to Kansas Avenue, adjacent to Home Depot, the city of Napa announced Friday.
The city has been working with the Gasser Foundation, the sponsor of the new area development, to reduce the length of the closure, which originally had been estimated to be 75 days.
This closure will allow for work to raise the intersection at Gasser Drive and Kansas Avenue to accommodate the new Gasser Drive Extension over the new Tulocay Creek Bridge, and for the new intersection to be completely signalized, the city said in a news release.
A turnout on the north side of Kansas Avenue will be added just before the intersection for pick-ups and drop-offs of day laborers.
Motorists will still have access to South Napa Marketplace off of Kansas Avenue and South Napa Century Center off of Gasser.
Hartle Court will remain open so motorists can reach Napa County Animal Shelter, In-Shape, Hampton Inn, the OLE Health construction site, and Transitional Housing.