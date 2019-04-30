When California's Democratic Party selects a new leader at this year's annual convention, a barrage of presidential candidates will be on hand to make their case to voters.
Ten Democrats running for president are confirmed to speak in San Francisco between May 31 and June 2, according to an announcement from the state party of Monday.
The candidates include California Sen. Kamala Harris and other top-tier campaigners like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Others scheduled to attend the convention are New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and California Rep. Eric Swalwell.
The convention will be held at the Moscone Center. Specific times for the appearances have yet to be determined.
The list of speakers is not final, as other high-profile candidates may choose to join. Former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke have not yet confirmed their attendance.
Roger Salazar, a spokesman for the California Democratic Party, said by text that the group is still waiting on a few pending confirmations. He also noted that state and national party bylaws prevent the state party from endorsing any particular candidate.
Harris has received the backing of many prominent California Democrats, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, five congressional representatives, five statewide elected officials and five mayors of large cities. Sanders and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney each have the support of one California congressman, while Sen. Dianne Feinstein said earlier this year that she'd support Biden.
California will be an important early battleground for the field of 20 Democratic presidential candidates, given it has the most number of delegates. The state hosts its primary on March 3, 2020, and mail-in voting begins Feb. 3 -- the same day as the Iowa caucuses.
Eighteen of the 20 candidates currently running have either visited the state or are scheduled to visit. Of the 60 total visits that have already happened, 14 were fundraisers.
Despite the frequent travels to the Golden State, most trips have been held in two of the state's largest cities: Los Angeles and San Francisco. No candidate has held a public rally in the Central Valley, which party officials and political consultants consider a mistake.