Daytime closures scheduled this week for Dry Creek Road in Napa County

Dry Creek Road in rural western Napa County will be closed in the 5200 block for six hours Tuesday through Friday, according to the Napa County Public Works department.

The shutdown will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at milepost 6.2, the department said in a Nixle alert Monday. Emergency services have been notified of the closures.