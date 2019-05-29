At least one person has died and four others were injured following a collision that is blocking multiple lanes of the westbound Bay Bridge/Interstate Highway 80 just west of the toll plaza early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Per CHP Officer Bert Diaz, the collision between a box truck and Golden Gate Transit bus was first reported at 4:28 a.m. just east of Treasure Island in unincorporated Alameda County. Three people were in the box truck, which rear-ended the bus as it was coming to a stop, Diaz said. One of the passengers in the bus died at the scene and two others were transported with serious injuries.
Golden Gate Transit spokeswoman Priya Clemens said two passengers on the bus - a BART bus bridge enroute from MacArthur Station in Oakland to the Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco - were transported to a hospital.
The No. 3, 4 and 5 lanes are still blocked as of 5:47 a.m. and there is no estimated time of reopening.
Diaz added that 40 gallons of diesel fuel had spilled and Caltrans was on the scene cleaning it up.
No further information was immediately available.