Deadline extended to Sept. 12 for federal aid program serving Napa County wildfire evacuees

Napa County residents forced from their homes by the North Bay wildfires have one more week to apply for a federal financial assistance program.
The county Office of Emergency Services announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline to Saturday, Sept. 12 to apply for help from the Critical Needs Assistance program.
Covered by the program are life-sustaining items such as food, water, first aid, prescription medication, infant formula, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and motor fuel. Recipients are eligible for a one-time $500 for each household.
California requested that FEMA authorize critical-needs assistance for specific areas expected to be inaccessible for at least seven days.
To begin the process, apply online with FEMA at disasterassistance.gov, or call 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY).
Much of rural Napa County in the Lake Berryessa area was evacuated during the Hennessey Fire, which was triggered by lightning Aug. 17 and has destroyed more than 300 local homes. Cal Fire on Sunday announced the lifting of all remaining evacuation warnings in the county, although Berryessa Knoxville Road remains off limits from Eastside Road to the Lake County border due to hazardous conditions along the route.
