Napa Valley Community Foundation announced Wednesday that a program to help Napa County residents rebuild homes that were lost to the October 2017 wildfires will remain available through at least July.
Effective immediately, the Foundation’s program for homeowners will be expanded to provide cash grants to eligible residents who sold their fire lots but are purchasing replacement homes in Napa County.
To learn about eligibility criteria or submit an application, homeowners can call 844-368-1711 toll-free between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m or visit https://napavalley.e4erelief.org/Home/Home.aspx.
“We’re grateful to be in a position to continue to help those who need our assistance” said Foundation President Terence Mulligan.
To date, NVCF has assisted 62 fire-impacted homeowners with cash grants of up to $35,000 each to cover underinsured losses, and 47 renters have received cash grants of up to $12,500 each to replace essential household contents.
In the 20 months since the Napa Valley firestorms, NVCF’s Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund has worked with more than two dozen nonprofit organizations to provide relief and recovery services to 15,000 Napa County fire survivors, including temporary shelter, meals, clothing, medical care, legal aid, application assistance, and help navigating insurance claims.
So far, $7.8 million has been distributed from the fund. Of this amount, $5.5 million has been distributed in direct financial assistance to more than 2,400 workers, households and small businesses who lost homes, personal property or income because of the fires.
Among the services still being provided to Napa County residents affected by the fires: mental health therapy, resource and referral, and intensive long-term disaster case management for qualifying residents. On the horizon are a new construction training program for local workers and preparedness activities to help local families be more resilient when the next disaster strikes.
The Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund is managed by Napa Valley Community Foundation and was established with a $10 million lead gift from Napa Valley Vintners after the 2014 South Napa Earthquake.
For more information on how to access assistance programs, visit napavalleycf.org, or call the Napa Fire Recovery Center at 707-363-8390 or UpValley Family Centers at 707-942-6206.