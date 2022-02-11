Death of American Canyon man is Napa County’s 119th COVID-19 fatality, officials say

Napa County’s death toll from the two-year coronavirus pandemic has reached 119 after an American Canyon man succumbed to the disease on Feb. 5 in the county, officials have announced.

The most recent resident to die after contacting COVID-19 was in his 80s and unvaccinated, county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum said in an email. The fatality is one of three reported in Napa County this month, along with the deaths of a Napa city man in his 80s on Feb. 2 and a Napa city woman in her 90s on Monday.

News of the most recent COVID-19 death was announced at the same time the county Health and Human Services Agency announced 271 new cases Thursday. (County statistics do not include the results of private, at-home test kits.)

Friday’s weekly update of positive tests could show whether Napa County’s rate of viral spread has plateaued after the emergence of COVID-19’s highly contagious Omicron variant began driving up infection rates worldwide in the final weeks of 2021. The county’s case count for the week ending Feb. 3 was down 30% from the previous week.

