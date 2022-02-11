Death of American Canyon man is Napa County’s 119th COVID-19 fatality, officials say

Napa County’s death toll from the two-year coronavirus pandemic has reached 119 after an American Canyon man succumbed to the disease on Feb. 5 in the county, officials have announced.
The most recent resident to die after contacting COVID-19 was in his 80s and unvaccinated, county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum said in an email. The fatality is one of three reported in Napa County this month, along with the deaths of a Napa city man in his 80s on Feb. 2 and a Napa city woman in her 90s on Monday.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
News of the most recent COVID-19 death was announced at the same time the county Health and Human Services Agency announced 271 new cases Thursday. (County statistics do not include the results of private, at-home test kits.)
Friday’s weekly update of positive tests could show whether Napa County’s rate of viral spread has plateaued after the emergence of COVID-19’s highly contagious Omicron variant began driving up infection rates worldwide in the final weeks of 2021. The county’s case count for the week ending Feb. 3 was down 30% from the previous week.
People are also reading…
Photos: Instead of birthday gifts, Napa kid asks for nonprofit donations
Napa student asks for donations, instead of gifts, for birthday
Napa student asks for donations, instead of gifts, for birthday
Napa student asks for donations, instead of gifts, for birthday
Napa student asks for donations, instead of gifts, for birthday
Napa student asks for donations, instead of gifts, for birthday
Napa student asks for donations, instead of gifts, for birthday
Napa student asks for donations, instead of gifts, for birthday
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
David La Rochelle is rebuilding his Silverado home that burned down during the 2017 Atlas Fire, and he’s determined the new home won’t share a…
The Napa County Office of Education's decision on the school charter is expected March 15.
Four finalists have been chosen to submit conceptual designs for a public art piece set to be installed near the three roundabouts that separ…
Transportation officials are finding ways to resolve Swainson's hawk issues to keep the $64 million Soscol Junction traffic relief project alo…
As the COVID pandemic drags on, Napa thrift stores continue to bend and twist every which way to keep customers, and their donations, coming i…
Napa photographer Bob McClenahan is hoping to restart his career after fighting cancer for much of 2021.
Station owner Wine Down Media turned the AM station into Napa County's first all-Spanish-language radio outlet starting Jan. 3.
A luxury bed and breakfast inn, which the owner intends to call the Hotel California, is one step closer to coming to Napa.
The city of Napa has two major milestones this year — the 175th anniversary of its founding and 150th anniversary of its incorporation.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com