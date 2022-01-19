Death of Napa city resident is county’s 109th COVID-19 fatality

A woman who lived in the city of Napa has become the 109th person in Napa County to die as a result of the coronavirus, county officials announced Wednesday.

The patient, who was in her 60s, died in the county on Saturday, county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum said in an email. She had received only the first dose of a two-part vaccine against COVID-19, according to Greenbaum.

The fatality was the county’s first to be linked to the virus in two weeks, since an unvaccinated Calistoga man in his 90s died on New Year’s Day. Five of the people who have died in Napa County after contracting COVID-19 were residents of other counties.

Napa County’s Health and Human Services agency reported 290 new COVID-19 positive tests in a Wednesday update to its informational website. Seventeen people were hospitalized in the county due to the virus, in line with figures from the past week, and 14% of local intensive-care beds were available.

The county previously reported 475 positive tests from Saturday to Tuesday during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, after confirming 404 cases on Friday.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

