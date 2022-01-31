Death of St. Helena woman is Napa County’s 113th fatality due to COVID-19

Napa County on Monday announced its 113th local death linked to the coronavirus since the pandemic’s arrival in the U.S. two years ago.
The latest local casualty of COVID-19 was a St. Helena woman in her 60s who died on Thursday, county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum said in an email. The patient, who was not vaccinated, died within the county, as have all but five of the Napa County residents to die after contracting the virus.
The most recent COVID-related deaths in Napa County had occurred on Jan. 19 and 20.
For the Friday-to-Monday weekend, newly confirmed COVID-19 positive tests totaled 375, bringing the total number of cases during the pandemic to 20,676, according to the county Health and Human Services agency’s informational website on the virus. Twenty-four people were hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 as of Monday, and 16% of local intensive-care beds were available.
Napa County is coming off its largest seven-day case count of 1,993 for the week ending Thursday, its third straight week with new positive tests reaching four figures and up 36% from the week before. Weekly reported new case counts during the current surge, driven by a more contagious Omicron variant of the virus, are now running about six times ahead of the peak of the previous Delta surge of last summer, and triple the peak of an earlier increase in cases in the winter of 2021.
Coronavirus infection totals released by Napa County include only cases reported to the county by laboratories, and do not include the results from at-home test kits.
