Deaths in California hit new high, but Bay Area continues to be spared

For three weeks, nearly every day has brought with it a record number of cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 in California. Now, after back-to-back days of record-setting death tolls, the state has now experienced its deadliest seven-day period of the pandemic.

Another 135 Californians perished from the virus Thursday, according to data compiled by this news organization, just shy of the record set Wednesday but more than any other day before that. With it, the seven-day average climbed to 84 fatalities per day -- 29% higher than a week ago and the highest it has ever been. The previous peak came in mid-April, when an average of 80 people died per day from April 18-24.

New cases and hospitalizations aren't slowing down, either. The state added another 9,769 confirmed cases Thursday, raising the seven-day average to 7,909, also a new high. The number of patients hospitalized in California hit a low of 3,092 on June 13; in the month since, it has nearly doubled to 6,126, hitting a new high on Wednesday. The test-positivity rate, which the World Health Organization advises to keep under 5%, has risen to 7.6% from 4.9% just over two weeks ago.