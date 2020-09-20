Debate over Napa's future development turns toward future of Foster Road

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Napa’s city land-use authority again grappled what shape growth and development should take for the next two decades, the debate is again returning to Foster Road – home to a stretch of open land west of Highway 29 where residents are seeking to block a rezoning that would ease home construction.

A draft version of Napa’s new general plan, which would govern the types, location and pattern of development through about 2040, identifies 144 acres in the city’s southwest as a place to be rezoned to include medium-density housing along Golden Gate Drive and low-density housing off Foster Road. But the idea received mixed reviews from the Planning Commission at its Thursday night meeting, during which members began responding to emailed petitions asking Napa to mark the Foster Road as a greenbelt with mostly open space and strict curbs on home building.

After receiving emails decrying freer development in the area – for reasons ranging from earthquake and fire risk to increased traffic congestion on local two-lane roads – Commissioner Gordon Huether supported preserving as much of the Foster Road area’s rural character as possible, and steering development closer to Napa’s existing neighborhoods.