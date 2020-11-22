Debate pits push for health course in Napa high schools against call to preserve elective time

A push to restore a freestanding health education course to Napa public schools for the first time in more than a decade is facing resistance from arts advocates wary of closing off electives to students entering high school.

The Napa Valley Unified School District is holding off on reviving a requirement that ninth-graders take a one-semester health education class in order to graduate. NVUSD is recommending that the high school health curriculum stay within PE courses at least through the 2021-22 academic year while the district explores what steps would be needed to spin out the health program, Pat Andry-Jennings, assistant superintendent for instructional services, told the district board earlier this month.

The move to spin off health into its own course gained momentum during discussions of a NVUSD task force on health instruction that began meeting in 2017, with some physical education teachers supporting revival of the program, which was last taught separately in 2009-10. However, the move has been opposed by Arts Council Napa Valley, which feared that imposing a health class as a graduation requirement could leave teenagers without the course time to pursue arts or other elective courses during their first year of high school.