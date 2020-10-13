Decision on closing Napa's Harvest Middle School may come in December

The Napa school district may begin pondering as early next week whether to shut down Harvest Middle School after the 2020-21 year, and the school board could make a final decision in December, district leaders announced Monday night.
In a 90-minute online forum with parents, the Napa Valley Unified School District laid out the road map for deciding the future of the school, whose possible shutdown officials announced Friday.
A committee of advisers – largely drawn from the group that advised NVUSD last year before it decided to shut down the Yountville and Mt. George elementary schools this June – is expected to meet four times to discuss the Harvest school before leaving a decision to the district's seven-member board.
Meetings of the team, called a 7-11 committee for its minimum and maximum number of members, are tentatively set for Oct. 20 and 27 and Nov. 10 and 17, Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti announced. Its recommendation for Harvest would then go to NVUSD trustees for a vote in early December.
California law callas for a 7-11 committee to include different kinds of stakeholders, including parents, teachers, school administrators and local property owners.
The NVUSD school board is scheduled to formally approve the committee's activation at its meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Speaking to a Zoom audience of about 200 people, Mucetti spelled out the case for NVUSD's third campus closure in two years, saying that a steady erosion of enrollment has sped up during the seven-month coronavirus emergency – and thus further reduced the flow of per-student educational funding it receives from the state at a time when COVID-19-related restrictions have slowed the economy.
“The recession is just around the corner due to COVID,” she said, emphasizing the need to avoid letting district reserves fall low enough to trigger a state financial takeover. “It will impact public schools for the next three to four years.”
An expected decrease in district enrollment of 250 children and teenagers from a year ago has grown to about 400, Mucetti said. But more ominous for Harvest's future, she added, is the downward trend expected into the middle of the decade with fewer school-age children in Harvest's surrounding neighborhoods compared to other campuses.
At 686 students, Harvest's current enrollment is second lowest among NVUSD's five junior high schools. But its attendance is expected to trend lowest in the next half-dozen years as forecasts show smaller numbers of children passing through the elementary grades in Harvest's home territory than at other middle schools, according to Mucetti.
Sixth-grade enrollment at Harvest as of last week is 187, well below the 230 students in seventh grade and 269 in eighth. By the 2025-26 year, NVUSD expects attendance of only 557 at the school.
Shutting down Harvest would save the school district about $2 million a year, district leaders estimated. NVUSD has said the shutdown of two grade schools this summer will save $1 million annually, and the district last year also canceled a second middle school planned for American Canyon, eventually opting to expand the existing campus on Benton Way.
NVUSD's forum, which was conducted in both English and Spanish versions on Monday, followed online pushback by Harvest school families over the weekend after the potential closure was announced. School supporters took their case to a newly created Facebook page and launched a Change.org petition, which had received more than 2,600 signatures by noon Tuesday.
Several parents of Harvest students questioned the future of Harvest's dual-immersion program for English- and Spanish-language instruction. Norma Ortiz joined other speakers in questioning what she called the haste of the move toward closing the Harvest school, and also asked the district to include not only Harvest representatives on the advisory committee, but also members with links to the Napa Valley Language Academy and Pueblo Vista Elementary – schools that also teach dual-immersion programs that feed students into the Harvest curriculum.
“A lot of people really don't know about the situation, and I think it's in the district's best interest to have more notifications go out so we can express our concerns more,” she said.
Pat Andry-Jennings, NVUSD's assistant superintendent for instructional services, declared the district remains committed to offering dual-immersion teaching in all grades and has scheduled meetings with several schools to discuss continuing such instruction if Harvest closes.
After audience member Lorena Munoz asked whether a closure could force larger class sizes as remaining schools absorb Harvest students, Mike Pearson, assistant superintendent of operations, replied that shrinking attendance has left about 1,500 seats of excess capacity at the four middle schools based in Napa (the fifth is in American Canyon). “I do not anticipate class sizes going up in any way, shape or form,” he said. (Maximum class sizes also are fixed at a level agreed to in NVUSD's contracts with the teachers' union.)
Topics the district will take on while weighing the Harvest campus' future will include bolstering bus service to other middle schools, as well as giving current Harvest families top priority for enrolling at other campuses and considering a kindergarten-to-eighth grade model, according to Mucetti.
A closure at Harvest would be the second for the Old Sonoma Road site, which opened in 1954 as Ridgeview Junior High School. NVUSD shuttered Ridgeview in 1982 due to declining enrollment, and the campus hosted vocational and alternative-schooling programs before the opening of Harvest in 2003, initially with 870 students.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
