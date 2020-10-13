Decision on closing Napa's Harvest Middle School may come in December

“A lot of people really don't know about the situation, and I think it's in the district's best interest to have more notifications go out so we can express our concerns more,” she said.

Pat Andry-Jennings, NVUSD's assistant superintendent for instructional services, declared the district remains committed to offering dual-immersion teaching in all grades and has scheduled meetings with several schools to discuss continuing such instruction if Harvest closes.

After audience member Lorena Munoz asked whether a closure could force larger class sizes as remaining schools absorb Harvest students, Mike Pearson, assistant superintendent of operations, replied that shrinking attendance has left about 1,500 seats of excess capacity at the four middle schools based in Napa (the fifth is in American Canyon). “I do not anticipate class sizes going up in any way, shape or form,” he said. (Maximum class sizes also are fixed at a level agreed to in NVUSD's contracts with the teachers' union.)

Topics the district will take on while weighing the Harvest campus' future will include bolstering bus service to other middle schools, as well as giving current Harvest families top priority for enrolling at other campuses and considering a kindergarten-to-eighth grade model, according to Mucetti.