Decline in tourism pokes holes in city budgets across Napa County

A decline in tourism in Napa Valley could have long-term adverse impact on city and county budgets, experts say.
In Yountville, at the high end, the transient occupancy tax (TOT) on tourist lodging accounts for 65% of annual revenue to the town’s general fund, which supports the creation and maintenance of critical infrastructure like roads, sidewalks and parks and recreation.
In the city of Napa, TOT revenue has more than doubled over the last nine years, and now makes up just over a fourth of the city’s annual budget. American Canyon, perhaps not quite as recognized by visitors to Napa Valley as a tourist destination, relies on TOT for 7% of its city budget, according to data from Visit Napa Valley.
Not included in those figures is sales tax revenue, which for many of Napa County’s cities is just as if not more important than TOT revenue. The decline in tourism has been a one-two punch, according to Bret Prebula, finance director for the city of Napa, because the largest producer of sales tax revenue is the restaurant industry, whose patrons are often visitors to the area.
“If you look at our revenue from (last fiscal year), our TOT is down more than 30% - between $7 million and $8 million,” Prebula said. The latter part of the last fiscal year includes March through June of 2020, he explained – when tourism was most limited in Napa County and nationwide.
“We’re entering a period right now where winter is coming and cases are increasing nationwide, including in the Napa County area as a whole,” Prebula said.
Updated projections show the city of Napa’s TOT revenue declining 58% in the new fiscal year that began July 1 from its projected revenue pre-COVID. Sales tax is expected to decline 17%. Both of those declines have contributed significantly to the $10.5 million budget shortfall the city faced this year.
Hospitality and service infrastructure — the fabric of hotels, restaurants and bars that make up many a tourist destination — could be permanently altered by the pandemic, according to Albert Assaf, professor of tourism management and editor-in-chief of the peer-reviewed journal Tourism Economics. Travelers’ expectations – their standards for sanitation, for example – are different now, he said, and they’re likely to be continually wary even after travel advisories and restrictions have been lifted.
“The industry will never be the same,” Assaf said. “Tourists’ perception of travel is different now. Even once the vaccine is made available, it’ll be difficult for the industry to revert to the way it was pre-COVID.”
Recovery could be made even more challenging if the shutdowns prompt the closure of local businesses. Projections show Napa Valley’s recovery could take until fiscal year 2023/24 — at least three years away, according to Visit Napa Valley Vice President & CEO Linsey Gallagher.
“The data I’m seeing is not projecting a full recovery in terms of visitation volume or spending from overnight guests for at best three years,” she said. “That’s certainly concerning, and it has significant implications on the general fund of each of our towns as well as at the county level.”
Economies reliant on tourism, like Napa Valley’s, have taken an especially bad hit from the pandemic and subsequent shutdowns, Assaf said.
Cities across Napa County have taken action to address the loss in revenue. In St. Helena, where sales tax and TOT are the second and third largest revenue generators, the city negotiated concessions with some of its staff, reduced costs and drew from financial reserves to offset a $5.8 million loss in revenue year over year, according to Finance Manager Mandy Kellogg.
In Yountville, the municipality most reliant on TOT revenue in the county, staff is “closely monitoring” hotel occupancy, according to Finance Director Celia King.
TOT collection for the last fiscal year, which ended June 30, was about 20% down from pre-pandemic projections, King said in an interview – from $7 million to $5.6 million. It’s been difficult to accurately predict this fiscal year’s trajectory, in part because of impacts from the wildfires that ravaged Upvalley communities over the summer — and now because of rising case counts.
“It’s kind of a moving target,” King explained, noting initial numbers from July into September show Yountville is collecting anywhere from 35% to 40% of its normal TOT revenue. “If going into the slow season we can see 50% of normal, that’ll be a positive thing. We may get closer to being on track as we move into the winter.”
Napa’s Prebula said earlier this month that the city was cautiously optimistic about its prospects going into the winter slow season, but warned that spiking case counts could prompt the county’s regression back into the red or even purple tier of California’s reopening blueprint.
Napa County ultimately regressed into the purple tier — the state's most restrictive — on Nov. 17, a week after Prebula cautioned the possibility. That means indoor dining is no longer permitted; hotels may remain open, though with modifications. Most impactful, experts say, could be the impression the county's regression leaves on potential visitors: that it is no longer safe to travel to Napa, even casually.
“(Restaurants and hotels) are linked one to one, and we’re feeling concerned over what I hope isn’t a dark winter,” Prebula said. “Even with the vaccine giving the stock market a pop – it is decoupled from the real economy. They’re looking a year out, but we’re looking at today and tomorrow, and our businesses are not feeling supported.”
The city has implemented a hiring freeze, made budget cuts and, like St. Helena, tapped into financial reserves. But its expenses will unavoidably continue to grow even as revenue declines, Prebula said, citing the city’s pension obligations as well as its liability and workman’s compensation insurance costs, which “go up every year.” And there are additional obligations — not to mention policy — the city council would like to pursue, he added.
The city is looking at ways to diversify its revenue streams, according to Prebula, though Napa is well aware “tourism is what makes the valley what it is.”
“Are there creative ways to deal with this? Yes. Do I feel confident we have a plan to present to our council as to how we’ll get through this? Yes. But is it going to take extreme discipline from employee and administrative groups? Yes,” Prebula said. “This will not be an easy task, it won’t be a one-year (endeavor). This is a multi-year conversation.”
An artist image of the outdoor spaces at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
An artist image of the outdoor spaces at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
An artist image of the Villas at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
An artist image of the Villas at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
An artist image of the Villas at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
A map depicting the location of the Villas at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
An artist image of the Stanly Ranch Vineyard Homes in south Napa.
An artist image of the Vineyard Homes at Stanly Ranch.
An artist image of the Vineyard Homes at Stanly Ranch.
An artist image of the Vineyard Homes at Stanly Ranch.
A map depicting the location of the Vineyard Homes at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
A map of the Stanly Ranch resort property in south Napa.
A aerial map of the Stanly Ranch resort property in south Napa.
One of the cottages that will be available for overnight stays at the Stanly Ranch resort.
One of the cottages that will be available at the Stanly Ranch resort.
A cottage from the Stanly Ranch resort.
