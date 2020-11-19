Decline in tourism pokes holes in city budgets across Napa County

Recovery could be made even more challenging if the shutdowns prompt the closure of local businesses. Projections show Napa Valley’s recovery could take until fiscal year 2023/24 — at least three years away, according to Visit Napa Valley Vice President & CEO Linsey Gallagher.

“The data I’m seeing is not projecting a full recovery in terms of visitation volume or spending from overnight guests for at best three years,” she said. “That’s certainly concerning, and it has significant implications on the general fund of each of our towns as well as at the county level.”

Economies reliant on tourism, like Napa Valley’s, have taken an especially bad hit from the pandemic and subsequent shutdowns, Assaf said.

Cities across Napa County have taken action to address the loss in revenue. In St. Helena, where sales tax and TOT are the second and third largest revenue generators, the city negotiated concessions with some of its staff, reduced costs and drew from financial reserves to offset a $5.8 million loss in revenue year over year, according to Finance Manager Mandy Kellogg.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Yountville, the municipality most reliant on TOT revenue in the county, staff is “closely monitoring” hotel occupancy, according to Finance Director Celia King.