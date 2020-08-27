Declined credit card leads to 2 arrests at a Napa hotel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A couple from San Francisco booked two nights totaling over $1,200 at the Senza hotel in north Napa, paying with a credit card, Napa Police reported.

When they attempted to book an additional two nights this week, the credit card was declined, prompting police to open a fraud investigation, police said.

One member of the couple, Matthew Vaughn Brugman, 33, of San Francisco, was on probation so officers were able to search their hotel room, police said.

Police reported finding a large quantity of stolen mail and notebooks with personal identifying information about other individuals.

Police arrested Brugman and Cerina Venice Lazlo, 33, of San Francisco. They were booked into the Napa County jail Wednesday morning and later released.

Lazlo faces possible felony charges of burglary, defrauding an innkeeper, identity theft, possession of stolen property, false personation and conspiracy.

Brugman faces possible felony charges of identity theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy.

