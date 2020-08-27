 Skip to main content
Declined credit card leads to 2 arrests at a Napa hotel

Napa Police Car
Register file photo

A couple from San Francisco booked two nights totaling over $1,200 at the Senza hotel in north Napa, paying with a credit card, Napa Police reported.

When they attempted to book an additional two nights this week, the credit card was declined, prompting police to open a fraud investigation, police said.

One member of the couple, Matthew Vaughn Brugman, 33, of San Francisco, was on probation so officers were able to search their hotel room, police said.

Police reported finding a large quantity of stolen mail and notebooks with personal identifying information about other individuals.

Police arrested Brugman and Cerina Venice Lazlo, 33, of San Francisco. They were booked into the Napa County jail Wednesday morning and later released.

Lazlo faces possible felony charges of burglary, defrauding an innkeeper, identity theft, possession of stolen property, false personation and conspiracy.

Brugman faces possible felony charges of identity theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy.

