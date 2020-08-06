Decomposed body recovered from Napa River

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A kayaker paddling on the Napa River Wednesday afternoon discovered a badly decomposed body in the water near Kennedy Park, Napa Police reported.

The body was found shortly before 5 p.m. on the east side of the river, a few hundred yards north of the Kennedy Park boat launch, police said.

With the assistance of the Napa County Sheriff's drone team, boat team and dive team, the body was located and removed from the water, police said.

Police detectives and crime scene specialists are working to identify the corpse. They have been searching for evidence along the river as well as at a nearby homeless camp, police said Thursday morning.