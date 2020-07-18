Delayed reopening of Napa campuses brings relief, disappointment and more questions on both sides

Parents should expect that this year’s schooling will be much more rigorous and engaging, according to Gayle Young, president of NVEA.

“There will be attendance being taken and grades will be implemented,” Young said, noting that that had not been the case at the end of the last school year when attendance was for large part not mandatory and the district switched to a pass-fail system.

“I do think the expectation coming up to date is that there will be a robust distance learning program based on what is happening in the classroom,” she added. “It’ll be very different than what it was like during the spring.”

Both she and Willmarth voiced empathy for working parents and parents of young students like Ropelewski concerned with both education and socialization. NVEA and its members, too, would like to return to the classroom – but it must be safe to do so before that move is greenlit, Willmarth said.

“The goal is to go back and stay back,” he continued. “We don’t want a situation where we restart and then have to close again - that just creates so much uncertainty for families.”