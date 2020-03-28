Delivery workers are keeping California fed. They say no one's keeping them safe

While most of California hunkered down at home, Toby N. was still delivering meals for DoorDash in the Bay Area town of San Leandro. But days after Alameda County directed its residents to stay home, Toby began experiencing shortness of breath and a dry cough. He went to a doctor on Sunday and was told to self-quarantine for two weeks.

“Patient may return to work on April 3, 2020 pending management of pain and symptoms,” read his doctor’s note, which The Times reviewed. “Patient is instructed to self quarantine to avoid acquiring viral illness or exposure to others.”

Toby relayed the note to the customer support department at DoorDash, expecting to be told he would be compensated for the time off in keeping with a policy the company adopted in early March to prevent potentially contagious workers from infecting customers and restaurant staff.

DoorDash denied his sick pay request on the grounds that his doctor’s note did not explicitly mention COVID-19. Yet it also suspended him for two weeks, without pay, for the safety of “the DoorDash community.”