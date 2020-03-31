Demand for food stamps surges in California as virus takes economic toll

With many Californians losing income and jobs, the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic has spurred a record surge in the number of applications for CalFresh, the state's food stamp program, forcing operational changes to expedite help for those unable to put meals on the table.

The number of people applying for food assistance jumped to 55,624 in the third week of March, up from 34,882 during the same period last year, said Jason Montiel, a spokesman for the state Department of Social Services.

In Los Angeles County, CalFresh applicants nearly doubled from 9,060 in the third week of March 2019 to 17,532 during the same period this month.

"This is higher than anything we have ever seen," said Tracey Patterson, senior director with Code for America, a nonprofit that partners with the state to sign people up for CalFresh.

Her group has seen a 350% increase in the number of people applying online at GetCalFresh.org with help from Code for America since the COVID-19 crisis began.

"Right now we are seeing a lot of folks who have never applied for anything before — folks who are bartenders, hairstylists, folks who make decent money but still live paycheck to paycheck," Patterson said. "And when that evaporates, they don't have savings."