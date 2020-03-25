You are the owner of this article.
Demand soars for Napa food relief as California coronavirus shutdown continues
Social Services

Demand soars for Napa food relief as California coronavirus shutdown continues

From the Complete coronavirus coverage from the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, and The Weekly Calistogan series
Demand increases for Napa food relief

Lisa DeRose-Hernandez, program director for senior nutrition with Community Action of Napa Valley, delivers bags containing two meals each to a driver stopping outside the Napa Senior Activity Center to pick up food for local senior and group homes. CANV has reported sharp increases in demand for its Meals on Wheels and food bank programs since a statewide stay-home order that began Friday, intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus, threw large parts of the workforce out of work.

 Howard Yune, Register

With the shutdown of daily life triggered by the coronavirus outbreak has come a surge in demand at the Napa Food Bank, Meals and Wheels and other relief programs in recent days, organizers say.

Visits to the Napa Food Bank's branches around the county have doubled or tripled since last week, while the number of meals delivered to local seniors has increased by half, according to Drene Johnson, executive director of Community Action of Napa Valley.

The burst in demand is taking place as increasing numbers of Napans are idled, furloughed or laid off in the wake of a California stay-at-home order, which took effect Friday and has shut down swaths of the valley's restaurant, hotel, wine and hospitality industries.

“This is a cumulative build-up of people who need services,” Johnson said Tuesday. “It started slow at the beginning of (last) week and it's gained momentum. The shock is setting in; people are asking, 'What do we do?' … The need is getting more and more, and people are panicking more and more.”

The food bank's Napa outlet on Yajome Street, which normally provides groceries to 30 to 40 households daily, has served about 150 families a day this week, and visits to the American Canyon branch more than doubled from 36 to 85 from Monday to Tuesday, she said.

Meals on Wheels requests in the county also are increasing during the stay-home directive, which aims to limit the spread of COVID-19 to vulnerable groups such as the elderly and those with pre-existing medical problems. Locally, the program provided 3,430 meals last week compared to the typical number of about 2,300, and Johnson reported a jump from about 460 to more than 520 clients as of Monday.

To take on the surge in demand, CANV is taking on more volunteers, including 20 employees of Hall Wines, Johnson said. The additional helpers will work at various tasks at the food bank, Meals on Wheels and a phone bank that places welfare-check calls to older CANV clients every two days. Five members of the National Guard also were expected to join the Napa effort on Wednesday, both to box groceries and serve as delivery drivers, according to Johnson.

Groceries are being boxed and distributed on a drive-through basis at the Napa Food Bank's pantries in Napa, American Canyon, Calistoga, St. Helena, Angwin, Pope Valley and Lake Berryessa.

Johnson called the increased demand for food relief sustainable in the near term, because of promised funding from the Napa Valley Community Foundation, along with private contributions and expected federal and state reimbursements.

Cash donations for CANV food relief programs can be made at the organization's website, canv.org, or by mail to Community Action of Napa Valley, 2521 Old Sonoma Road, Napa, 94558. Cash is preferred to in-kind contributions because of the lower prices available at cooperatives and groups that sell to food pantry programs, according to Johnson.

Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

