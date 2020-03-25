Demand soars for Napa food relief as coronavirus shutdown continues

The food bank's Napa outlet on Yajome Street, which normally provides groceries to 30 to 40 households daily, has served about 150 families a day this week, and visits to the American Canyon branch more than doubled from 36 to 85 from Monday to Tuesday, she said.

Meals on Wheels requests in the county also are increasing during the stay-home directive, which aims to limit the spread of COVID-19 to vulnerable groups such as the elderly and those with pre-existing medical problems. Locally, the program provided 3,430 meals last week compared to the typical number of about 2,300, and Johnson reported a jump from about 460 to more than 520 clients as of Monday.

To take on the surge in demand, CANV is taking on more volunteers, including 20 employees of Hall Wines, Johnson said. The additional helpers will work at various tasks at the food bank, Meals on Wheels and a phone bank that places welfare-check calls to older CANV clients every two days. Five members of the National Guard also were expected to join the Napa effort on Wednesday, both to box groceries and serve as delivery drivers, according to Johnson.

Groceries are being boxed and distributed on a drive-through basis at the Napa Food Bank's pantries in Napa, American Canyon, Calistoga, St. Helena, Angwin, Pope Valley and Lake Berryessa.