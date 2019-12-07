{{featured_button_text}}
Tom Steyer

Businessman Tom Steyer rallies the crowd at a presidential forum at the California Democratic Party's convention in November. He visits Napa on Thursday.

 CHRIS CARLSON, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democrats of Napa Valley hosts a town hall meeting featuring Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer on Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 6 p.m.

“This is a great opportunity to hear directly from one of the top Democratic presidential candidates and ask questions to find out where he stands on a variety of critical issues facing our country and the world,” said Johanna O'Kelley, Democrats of Napa Valley president.

Admission is free, but tickets are required. To reserve your seat, visit secure.actblue.com/donate/donv-ts2020.

