The Democrats of Napa Valley Club has voted to endorse candidates and the ballot measures in the Nov. 6 election. Two-thirds of the members’ votes cast are required for endorsement.
With four Democratic candidates running for two Napa City Council seats (Liz Alessio, Ricky Hurtado, Mary Luros, and Peter Mott), no candidate reached the 2/3 threshold needed for endorsement. However, Ricky Hurtado and Mary Luros were the top two vote-getters.
Anna Chouteau, candidate for St. Helena City Council, Jeff Dodd and Mary Ann Mancuso for Napa Valley College Board of Trustees, and Cindy Watter and Elba Gonzalez-Mares for the Napa Valley Unified School District Board of trustees spoke to club members. They were all endorsed.
Local ballot measures I, F,S,E, and D were all endorsed as well. These would increase the Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) for hotels, B&B’s, and licensed in-house lodgings by 1 percent, from 12 percent to 13 percent, in the County and for each of the cities in the county. This hotel tax increase is intended to boost funding for affordable housing construction.
Other endorsements included: U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, District 5; Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Assemblymember, District 4; Marita Dorenbecher, Yountville City Council; Michael Baldini, Napa Valley College Board, Area 5; Don Huffman, Napa County Office of Education trustee; Janna M Waldinger, Napa County Office of Education trustee; and Ann Cash, Napa County Office of Education trustee.