Democrats of Napa Valley endorse Joelle Gallagher for county seat

The Democrats of Napa Valley recently held a candidate forum for Napa County Board of Supervisors candidates in races for District 1 and District 3. All seven Democratic candidates were invited speak at the March 21 event.

The organization voted, with more than 60 % support, to officially endorse Joelle Gallagher for District 1. No candidate received 60% of the vote for District 3, but Anna Chouteau and Anne Cottrell received the most votes among four candidates.

"The Democrats of Napa Valley Club will proudly mobilize our members to help elect our endorsed candidate Joelle Gallagher,” said Johanna O’Kelley, Democrats of Napa Valley club president.

A recorded version of the candidate forum is available at Democrats of Napa Valley website at napavalleydems.org.

“The Democrats of Napa Valley Club strives to provide opportunities to meet and learn about candidates,” said O’Kelley. “It was heartening to see so many of our members and engaged citizens take time out of their busy lives to learn how they can help make Napa County an even better place to live, work and play.”

Democrats of Napa Valley will meet April 18 via Zoom to discuss Measure L, the Napa County wildfire prevention and protection measure. Details are available at napavalleydems.org.