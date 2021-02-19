Democrats unveil broad immigration reform bill with citizenship path for 11 million

“Most of the ‘border security’ provisions in this proposal require (the Department of Homeland Security) to develop plans and strategies that have already been required by Congress or already exist. It therefore would not result in substantial and needed improvements at the border, while at the same time calling for immediate action on a broad range of immigration law changes,” he said.

“I welcome an honest policy discussion about the changes Congress needs to make to secure the border, and the lukewarm provisions in this bill do not come close.”

As Republicans denounce Biden’s efforts to roll back President Donald Trump’s more than 1,000 measures to restrict immigration, claiming the Democrat’s early moves are causing an increase in apprehensions at the border dating to last year, White House officials have stressed that the fast track to legal status will apply only to those who were in the United States by Jan. 1.

Administration officials framed the legislation as steps to “better reflect the president’s values on immigration,” such as changing the term “alien” in the Immigration and Nationality Act, the foundation of the U.S. immigration system, to “noncitizen.” It follows a memo first reported by Buzzfeed directing Homeland Security officials to not use the dehumanizing term, common in U.S. law, in their communications.