Denied property insurance, Napa Valley wineries 'extremely vulnerable' this fire season

“What’s happening to you is happening on the homeowner side of insurance, too,” Lara told the small crowd Monday. “Many of you have talked to your insurance companies, and they’ll tell you — do this, or do that. You invest thousands of dollars in mitigation, and then you still get dropped.”

The walls behind him at Castello di Amorosa were still visibly scorched, damaged by the Glass Fire last fall. The winery has not been able to secure property insurance for this year, said Tom Davies, president of V. Sattui Winery.

Other attendees echoed Hammond’s initial question: was there anything to be done for the North Bay’s uninsured wineries ahead of harvest?

With fire season so imminent, the answer is likely no, the Farm Bureau’s Klobas said.

“There’s not a lot we can do. Even when it comes to S.B. 11, we’ve talked with the Department of Insurance and (Lara’s) legislative director about expediting the process as it comes out of the state legislature, and a fast track would be six months,” he said. “That isn’t going to help us for this season. This next season, it’s going to be problematic.”