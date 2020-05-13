Dentists planning for possible office reopenings in June

"We're always working really hard on infection control," Brattesani said, noting that dentists in the region have experience treating patients with HIV/AIDS and other viruses that are hazardous to dental staff.

She said expanding and improving COVID-19 testing so it can be done in a matter of minutes, rather than hours or days, will also keep dental offices safe for patients and the people treating them.

"It's not going to do us any good if we do a test and it comes back in three days," she said. "It has to be point of contact, not something we have to send to a lab."

Dental offices, like many other small businesses, have been dependent on government relief programs to try to make ends meet since the shelter-in-place order went into effect in mid-March, with many having to do furloughs and layoffs.

"The more we wait, the more devastating it is to these offices," Brattesani said.

She said her office has seen an uptick in emergency procedures needed since the shelter order started, so patients are likely just as eager as dentists to reopen the offices.

"We're noticing that as time goes on, teeth are not waiting for us," Brattesani said. "Decay is not patient, it keeps going."

