The roof of the building at 1938 Brown St. in Napa looks like it could cave in at any moment. Blackened scorch marks from a 2015 fire have scarred the walls. Feral cats roam the yard.

Squatters have left piles of junk and trash including furniture, bicycle parts, shopping carts, a propane tank, adult magazines and food containers. Windows are broken and partially boarded up. A swastika, an SS emblem and other graffiti can also be seen.

The two-story building was once home to a handful of small apartment units, until that fire eight years ago forced out the last tenants, explained Michelle Singh, who lives in an apartment complex next door.

Since then, the property has gone from bad to worse. She has seen people using drugs at the property, kids wandering inside and suspicious adults coming and going at all hours.

“We're just really frustrated” that the property would be left in such a condition for eight years, she said.

“This isn't a nuisance property,” said Singh. “This is a dangerous property.”

According to public documents, Andre G. Chenoweth owns the property. Records indicate Chenoweth, who has a San Ramon address, purchased the Brown Street apartments with a partner in June 1993 and gained sole ownership in December 1994. A second building, located behind 1938/1940 Brown St., was demolished after the 2015 fire. Chenoweth could not be immediately reached to comment on this story.

The most recent property tax bill for the parcel, totaling $4,542, was paid, according to Napa County tax records.

Singh said she’s called Napa Police and reported the derelict property to code enforcement officials time after time, and yet “problems keep springing back up again.”

“We're worried about our neighbors, about our 6-year-old daughter,” she said. “We don't really feel like we can send her out to the sidewalk to go play because we've had somebody who was just openly using drugs on the sidewalk before in front of the building. Literally a needle in the arm.”

Napa is known as a wonderful, small community, she said, and “we don't want to live in an area where that type of behavior is accepted.”

The problem impacts more than just her family. According to Singh, a number of residents who live around 1938 Brown St. “are elderly, immigrants, disabled or from minority communities.”

“By neglecting this property, and by not doing proper follow-up, the city really is putting low-income renters and elderly folks and marginalized community members at risk.”

Singh said she feels empowered to speak up, but “I have neighbors who are afraid to call the police” for whatever reason, she said.

“It just further marginalizes people who really need the help, because then it relies on people like me who are not afraid of dealing with the authorities.”

Jaina French with the Napa city manager’s office acknowledged that the property at 1938 Brown St. is in violation of city codes.

“The city’s chief building official has deemed the structure unsafe and hazardous,” French wrote in an email. “The building has been abandoned and left in a state of disrepair,” she wrote, and conditions constitute a “menace to public safety.”

French said the city has received five complaints regarding this property. That figure does not include repeat phone calls or online complaints from the same reporting party if a code enforcement case is already open and active.

According to French, “the city made contact with the property owner when we were first made aware of the issues surrounding the property. The property owner met with our chief building official and code enforcement, and the city was hopeful that the property owner was going to take the corrective action needed to abate the nuisances.”

However, “following the in-person meeting the property owner has failed to connect with the city via phone call, email, letter, or in person. A compliance order and three citations have been issued to the property owner. These enforcement attempts to reach the property owner ultimately led to no response.”

The city code enforcement department will not close the case on 1938 Brown St. “until the nuisance is abated,” said French.

“Voluntary compliance is always our preferred course of action,” wrote French. “We have made contact with the property owner, and citations have been issued. We are now considering taking legal action because other attempts have failed.”

Additionally, the city “does not prioritize the needs of one neighborhood over another based on any perceived status, economic or otherwise,” wrote French.

In 2022 Napa County Landmarks listed the Brown Street home on its "10 threatened treasures" list. That list includes local structures with historic value that are in need of saving. It was built around the 1920s, the group believes, and “very likely one of the first apartment buildings constructed within the Napa city limits.”

Napa planning staff last year received an application to repair fire damage at the Brown Street apartments and issued a permit for the work in 2017, but no obvious work has been completed.

“I just wish that there was stronger follow-up and more accountability for owners that let their properties be in this state,” said Singh.

