A vision to overhaul the long-sleepy Brown Street walkway in downtown Napa is taking shape, featuring new plantings, pavement and seating – all in an attempt to create an easily walkable corridor that also can host outdoor events in the city’s heart.
Landscape architects from the San Francisco design firm WRT on Wednesday provided city parks commissioners a glimpse at a possible makeover of the north-to-south promenade, which in the 1970s replaced three blocks of Brown Street from Second to Pearl streets but has languished even as hotels, restaurants and wine tasting rooms have energized the city around it.
The design concept, shown to Napa’s Parks, Recreation and Trees Advisory Commission, would replace a dated design heavy on brick-like pavers with a curving walkway, light-colored pavement and new trees, as well as shade structures and seating.
In addition to encouraging more people to explore a modernized downtown route on foot or bicycle, the new layout is meant to accommodate some of the street fairs and outdoor events currently taking place at Veterans Memorial Park and other busier downtown hubs.
Opening up a more inviting pedestrian route downtown would create not only a convenience for Napans, but eventually could enliven the area for the growing number of vacationers, according to John Gibbs, a principal in the WRT firm.
“We’re trying to make it a meaningful place for residents, because tourists tend to follow where the locals know where to go,” he told the parks commission.
The presentation gives shape to a concept park advisers first tackled in July, when city staff suggested dividing a renovation into three sections. The northern section would extend from Pearl Street down to Dwight Murray Plaza, the central section would flow to the Second Street garage entrance, and the southern section would extend down to Third Street, which remains open to cars.
Positioning of trees and shade canopies would form the promenade’s walking corridor into a gently curving path, a step that WRT principal Jacob Tobias said is meant to keep bike speeds low for safety reasons, especially for families.
Current plans call for removing 18 existing trees along the walkway while planting 34 Chinese pistaches, although commissioner Brian Bordona suggested additional plantings of native trees near the promenade’s north end along Napa Creek.
Outdoor events likely to be staged on the promenade could be middle-size gatherings including booths, music and food carts or trucks, but with lower attendance than the Napa Farmers Market at South Napa Century Center or the Blues, Brews & BBQ on downtown streets, according to Tobias.
The City Council is expected to review the overhaul plan at its Dec. 18 meeting, according to Robin Schabes, economic development manager.
Modernizing the Brown Street pedestrian way is one of two projects that would bring a fresh look to downtown public spaces born of Napa’s mid-1970s urban renewal.
On the promenade’s west side near First Street is Dwight Murray Plaza, which opened in 1974 but has increasingly been bypassed for outdoor events in favor of Veterans Memorial Park to the east. The city has approved a major renovation that would level the sunken plaza, add new plantings and equip it with café-style tables and seating, as well as make room for a Ned Kahn art piece “Veil of Water” in which a canopy of several thousand aluminum tiles on wires would create a wave effect when stirred by the wind.
Soaring construction costs in the Bay Area, however, have forced Napa to push back the start of the update, which originally was budgeted at $1.5 million. The city also must set a construction schedule that lessens the disruption to businesses neighboring the square, including at least four restaurants.