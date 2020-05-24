Despite coronavirus sales slump, new Hanlees auto dealership rises on Soscol Ave.

He said his dealerships survive by toughing it out.

“We have to deal with this as best as we can. Lucky we're financially very strong and we can withstand a fairly long struggle without resorting to borrowing money,” said Lee.

For April, Edmunds.com forecast a 52.5% decrease in vehicle sales compared to April 2019, and a 36.6% decrease from March 2020. Edmunds analysts noted that it was the lowest-volume sales month dating to at least 1990.

“It’s hard,” said Lee. “But we’ll survive. I’m very optimistic that things will improve and as we phase out the lockdowns.”

Lee said the key is people returning to their jobs. “The more people get back to work, the better it’s going to be.”

It’s not a great time to be building a new dealership, acknowledged Lee. He’s also got construction projects going in Fairfield and in Richmond. Plus, he plans to remodel the current Napa Subaru interior.

“But we started this project some time ago so we're not going to stop,” said Lee. “We’re going to push ahead and get it done.”

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.