Despite coronavirus sales slump, new Hanlees auto dealership rises on Soscol Ave.

A twin of Napa’s current Hanlees Chrysler dealership, marked by a distinctive “butterfly” roofline, is taking shape in south Napa.
Located at 459 Soscol Ave., walls of the new showroom have risen and workers were seen welding the steel “wings” on Tuesday afternoon.
The dealership will replace the current Chrysler property, now at 333 Soscol Ave.
A total of seven acres of that property was sold by the Gasser Foundation in November to a Canadian company called Ronmor Developers for $13.05 million.
“Some people might not like it but I think those wings look pretty nice,” said Don Lee, Hanlees owner. “I think it’s going to be beautiful.”
“This is great for our employees and for the city and all of our customers,” said Lee. “We’re going to get this done as soon as we can.”
The winged design wasn’t Lee’s original plan. But after city officials pressed Lee to build something more than just a generic box-style auto dealership, he was able to persuade Chrysler accept the design.
The project emulates the winged roof and mid-20th-century modernism of the existing Chrysler outlet, a survivor from Napa auto row’s early days in the 1950s and 1960s.
The 17,800-square-foot building will offer Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles.
Lee said he hopes to finish construction around October. Once complete, the dealership will have room for about 200 vehicles on the ground. That’s about the same number that Hanlees Subaru also has room to accommodate.
The new showroom occupies a site near a new intersection of Saratoga Drive with Peatman Drive, a north-south street under construction that will serve hundreds of apartments at The Braydon, the rental complex formerly called Vista Tulocay.
At the same time the Hanlees Chrysler building is going up, sales at Hanlees dealerships in Napa are down because of the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order.
The dealership is permitted to sell cars but primarily online. The shelter-in-place order and an increase in unemployment is hurting vehicle sales -- in both Napa and across the state.
In April, his dealership sales were down about 60%, said Lee. This month, there has been a bit of a recovery but he expects sales to be down 30% to 40%.
“Week by week we see a gradual improvement,” he said.
He said his dealerships survive by toughing it out.
“We have to deal with this as best as we can. Lucky we're financially very strong and we can withstand a fairly long struggle without resorting to borrowing money,” said Lee.
For April, Edmunds.com forecast a 52.5% decrease in vehicle sales compared to April 2019, and a 36.6% decrease from March 2020. Edmunds analysts noted that it was the lowest-volume sales month dating to at least 1990.
“It’s hard,” said Lee. “But we’ll survive. I’m very optimistic that things will improve and as we phase out the lockdowns.”
Lee said the key is people returning to their jobs. “The more people get back to work, the better it’s going to be.”
It’s not a great time to be building a new dealership, acknowledged Lee. He’s also got construction projects going in Fairfield and in Richmond. Plus, he plans to remodel the current Napa Subaru interior.
“But we started this project some time ago so we're not going to stop,” said Lee. “We’re going to push ahead and get it done.”
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
