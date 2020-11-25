Despite COVID-19, Register readers share reasons for feeling gratitude this Thanksgiving

Dave Wagner

I want to give thanks for all those silent people who serve as volunteers behind the scenes at churches, synagogues and other non-profit religious and charitable organizations.

They selflessly give of their time to teach classes, clean floors, organize files, perform maintenance on the facilities, comfort those in need and say, "Yes, I'll do it" when asked to do an unpleasant task.

They are the unseen backbone of these organizations. And they serve without any expectation of a return for their service.

I wish to say "Thank you for all you do! May God richly bless you!"

As Jesus of Nazareth said, "Whoever would be great among you must be your servant, and whoever would be first among you must be your slave, even as the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.”

Evy Warshawski

I am thankful for a loving and supportive cadre of friends and family, a return to our inherent civility on 1/20/21.

Allison Levine