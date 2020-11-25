Despite COVID-19, Register readers share reasons for feeling gratitude this Thanksgiving

The Register asked readers to share what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving despite the many stresses that 2020 has brought. Here are their replies.
David Kerns
During this strange and fearful season of the coronavirus, my wife Gayle and I are thankful for the remarkable friendliness of this town. Our morning walks are consistently met with smiles and waves and cheerful greetings from regulars and strangers alike. Everyone is happy to do the Covid walk, that spontaneous mutual distancing on the sidewalks and streets. We've made friends with neighbors we'd never seen before.
There is a palpable sense of community out there. The same is true where I've been swimming every day, at least until we turned purple. The staff and fellow swimmers at Health Quest and Synergy have been remarkably cordial and considerate, everyone careful about distance etiquette and masking out of the water.
Likewise, the occasional outdoor restaurant experiences have been kind and comfortable. Even grocery shopping, at geezer hour anyway (you geezers know what I'm talking about), has been easy and friendly. These things help, they make a difference, they soften the mean season.
Lois Decius
I am thankful for the many residents of Napa County who understand the dangers of the Covid pandemic, and who are willing to do their part to safeguard neighbors by wearing masks and social distancing.
Paul Franson
I guess Joe Biden winning the election would be a universal thanksgiving.
Debbie Vigil
I am thankful for my wonderful husband of 41 years.
Our four children that have grown up to all be caring adults, loving parents and have very good work ethics.
I love our four furry friends, Emily, Oliver, Mickey and Mario.
I have the BEST group of friends.
I wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.
Stay healthy and only think positive.
Kevin Sarmento
For me, this is an easy question. Of all the things I'm grateful for this Thanksgiving, I am most thankful Trump was not reelected. After four years of lies, deceit, division, lack of respect and lawlessness, we can now begin to go in a different and better direction.
Rosemarie Kempton
I am thankful for family and friends and for the modern technology that allows us to stay connected with them even though we can’t physically be together during this unwelcome year.
Patti Cowger
I lost my mom in March, five days before our first shut down. Without taking time each day to count my blessings, I don't know how I could have made it through the year. I'm grateful for the loving, supportive and pure-hearted people in my life and for old friends who have come back into my life. I'm grateful to firefighters, police officers, medical staff, animal shelters, and to the Silverado Pet Hospital who saved my cat. I'm grateful to all essential workers that made my life easier. I'm grateful that troops in Afghanistan are finally coming home. I could keep this list going on and on — a fact for which I'm also grateful."
Julie Worthington
I am grateful for so many things. It brings joy to my soul to see the beautiful colors in the vineyards and in the pistachio trees at this time of year. I'm grateful for my family, my friends, and my faith in a loving God.
And I promise nobody's paying me to say this, but I'm grateful for my Napa Valley Register and the many writers who bring a smile to my face when I read them. It's such a habit for me to read the paper with my coffee in the morning. I love Kevin Courtney, Jennifer Huffman, Tim Carl, Betty Teller and all the articles on food, wine, music, and the arts.
I've been a subscriber for many years and I must say, I don't care for the digital paper because all the ads are annoying, but I know you need to do that to stay alive. Keep up the good work, and thank you.
Eve Howard
I'm grateful for our caution and organized response to the pandemic in Napa, keeping our numbers fairly low.
Betty Rhodes
I’m grateful for the people that I love and who love me back, and I’m grateful that my daughter, Judy who made the tough, but smart call for her family, husband, Mark, sons Jeff and Brian and their families and me to spend our Thanksgiving alone and doing the Zoom thing.
Dave Wagner
I want to give thanks for all those silent people who serve as volunteers behind the scenes at churches, synagogues and other non-profit religious and charitable organizations.
They selflessly give of their time to teach classes, clean floors, organize files, perform maintenance on the facilities, comfort those in need and say, "Yes, I'll do it" when asked to do an unpleasant task.
They are the unseen backbone of these organizations. And they serve without any expectation of a return for their service.
I wish to say "Thank you for all you do! May God richly bless you!"
As Jesus of Nazareth said, "Whoever would be great among you must be your servant, and whoever would be first among you must be your slave, even as the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.”
Evy Warshawski
I am thankful for a loving and supportive cadre of friends and family, a return to our inherent civility on 1/20/21.
Allison Levine
This holiday, I am thankful for the health of my family and friends, and myself. I am thankful to have my family near me so that I have not felt alone during the last year. While I miss traveling, I am thankful for the time I have had at home. I am thankful for not putting on makeup or brushing my hair, or even putting on more than sweats on a daily basis. I am thankful to have hope again and ready for the year ahead.
Elizabeth Smith
Since my household bubble is one, I am thankful for Zoom and similar technologies to keep me connected to the world during the pandemic. Because of Zoom, I connected with a wine shop manager and writer in Denmark who has since become a best friend and media partner. He inspired me to begin learning Danish using Duolingo, another technology discovery.
I am thankful that although it has been 36 weeks tomorrow (Friday, March 13), since I was permanently laid off from a job due to COVID-19, I have survived the impact of the pandemic both professionally and personally.
Melissa Hejazi
This year I’m thankful for my friendships.
Friendships that show me the light
Friendships when I was at my lowest
Friendships that helped me strive
And friendships that reminded me what it felt like to love again.
Genuine people who went out of their way to bring warm smiles to my life
This is what I am thankful for.
John Henry Martin
Election is over, but now, COVID.
Sadly, too cold to eat outside.
Fires are forgotten, still need rain.
A small Thanksgiving suits me fine.
A cat, a fire, a sweater.
Bundle up, we're in this together.
Lisa Adams Walter
Clearly, 2020 has been an extraordinarily challenging year. Early on in the pandemic, I made a personal choice to focus on what we have, as well as what we have been able to continue to enjoy.
I am most grateful for the health and well-being of my small family. While we haven't been able to spend much time together, simply to keep each other safe, our collective ability to take care of each other and help each other out even from a safe distance has been important, especially during these trying times.
I am also thankful for the health care professionals, first responders, and people working on the front lines in restaurants, wineries and retail that are working tirelessly to both keep us safe and continue to engage our local economy.
Thanks are also in order for the many local non-profit organizations that are stepping up even more so now to help feed and support people in financial distress. Due to the impacts of COVID-19, the wildfires and the desperate economy, the needs ranging from hunger to housing to healthcare, are massive.
Finally, a silver lining for me this year has been the extra time I was able to spend with my college-age daughter, who had to move back home for the final quarter of her freshman year. I will be forever grateful for the restorative and rewarding time we were gifted as the two of us hunkered down during quarantines and shutdowns.
While I too am ready for life as we used to know it, it doesn't seem like those times will return at any point soon. For me, Thanksgiving has always been that time of year when we can each slow down a bit, pause, reflect, even ponder and find something for which we can, and should, be extremely grateful.
Eleanor Meyers, Justin-Siena High School
Glimpses of what used to be. That’s what I’m thankful for. Who would have thought that in 2020 the generic answer of "family, friends and food" would actually become a legitimate response? If COVID-19 has taught me anything, it’s to appreciate the simple things, and it doesn’t get much more simple than that.
A year ago, my response would have probably been along these lines: I’m lucky to have a supportive family, friends that make me laugh, an amazing education and everything in between. Except now I’ve discovered there’s a difference between having people in my life and really having people in my life. To say I have a supportive family is true, but sheltering in place meant I only got to see some of them.
Figuratively, they were with me, but I didn’t get to visit them or give them a hug. And nothing beats friends that cheer you up, but it’s a whole other situation when you can only talk to them with a stable Wi-Fi connection and an iPhone charger. Because of that, I’m thankful for any and all moments of normal I’ve gotten this year, no matter how brief or simple they were.
The amount of joy I got just from driving past a classmate I hadn’t seen for months. Or when I could actually put my volleyball shoes back on, even if it was just for a couple hours a week. Not to mention the rush of going back to school, despite masks and social distancing and cohorts. How are we supposed to explain that feeling to future generations?
