Despite COVID-19, students adjust to the 'new normal' at Napa elementary campus

On a recent afternoon, a small group of third graders from teacher Carly Berens’ classroom took an outdoor break. Each student carefully maintained their 6 feet of distance, but still managed to socialize at the same time.

Levi, a student in Berens’ class, said that he was really happy to be back on campus, even if it is just two days-a-week.

“I hadn’t been to school for so darn long,” he said. Distance learning alone is not for him, said Levi. “It’s really hard to stare at a screen for two hours,” he said, referring to his Zoom lessons on the days he’s not on school grounds.

“I just like being able to see everyone in my class and my teacher,” he said.

Victoria, another third grader, said the same thing — in-person school is much more fun. “I get to see my beautiful school,” she said. “And all the trees are grown and the classrooms are big and we have a desk.”

Berens said she feels much more prepared this second COVID-19 school year, compared to the last school year when the pandemic started.