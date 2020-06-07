Despite financial pressures, Napa City Council backs downtown beautification

Consequently, City Manager Steve Potter and the Downtown Napa Association informally agreed to eliminate the assessment in 2021. The City Council voted agreement on May 5.

Then everyone had a change of mind.

Smith said it was an honest “misunderstanding.”

“The city thought that, given everything that’s going on, property owners might want a break from paying the assessments. Property owners didn’t fully understand the implications of that offer, and when they did, countered that it was more important than ever that we put our best food forward,” he said.

“Rooftop lighting, hanging flower baskets, increased sidewalk cleaning and the like may be more important than ever in helping downtown put its best foot forward,” Smith wrote in a letter to City Council explaining the reversal. “As people return, we need to look our best.”

Each property is assessed based largely on its value. The city of Napa, the Parking Authority and the Housing Authority own properties that will be assessed at a value of $58,796.86 in next calendar year.

Payment of the annual assessment comes out of the General Fund.