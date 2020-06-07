Despite financial pressures, Napa City Council backs downtown beautification

The city of Napa is facing a $20 million deficit in its 2020-21 budget, but among the things it plans not to cut is a $59,000 contribution to keep downtown looking sharp.
Council members voiced support earlier this week for maintaining the work of Downtown Napa Property and Business Improvement District which promotes activities in the downtown core.
Established in 2005, PBID pools annual payments from the owners of 277 parcels within its boundaries to manage the pedestrian-friendly zone as well as provide maintenance, advertising, care and improvements to the retail, restaurant and service businesses that line the streets.
“PBID funding adds touches, the value of which are hard to put a price on,” Craig Smith, executive director of Downtown Napa Association said. He cited such examples as keeping sidewalks and garages clean and lining rooftops, bridges and utility boxes with lights during the holiday season. “Those all make our community a special place to be.”
The PBID contract is renewed for five-year terms, and it’s currently facing renewal for 2021 to 2025.
But COVID-19 and the subsequent shelter-in-place mandate impacted downtown Napa’s businesses dramatically, bringing most foot traffic and practically all tourism to a grinding halt. The stay-at-home order forced all non-essential businesses to close.
Consequently, City Manager Steve Potter and the Downtown Napa Association informally agreed to eliminate the assessment in 2021. The City Council voted agreement on May 5.
Then everyone had a change of mind.
Smith said it was an honest “misunderstanding.”
“The city thought that, given everything that’s going on, property owners might want a break from paying the assessments. Property owners didn’t fully understand the implications of that offer, and when they did, countered that it was more important than ever that we put our best food forward,” he said.
“Rooftop lighting, hanging flower baskets, increased sidewalk cleaning and the like may be more important than ever in helping downtown put its best foot forward,” Smith wrote in a letter to City Council explaining the reversal. “As people return, we need to look our best.”
Each property is assessed based largely on its value. The city of Napa, the Parking Authority and the Housing Authority own properties that will be assessed at a value of $58,796.86 in next calendar year.
Payment of the annual assessment comes out of the General Fund.
Applauding the commitment of downtown property owners to help revitalize the local economy, Councilwoman Liz Alessio described the partnership as a “great investment in our city core.”
Next steps include the mailing of ballots on June 5 to PBID property owners who will have a 45-day public comment period to evaluate the map of the district, the management and assessment plans and the activities that would be supported by PBID renewal before casting a vote.
Those votes will be counted at a City Council public hearing on July 21. If a majority are in favor, the Council can adopt a resolution of formation to renew the PBID for an additional five years.
“I think most everyone agrees that we cannot let ourselves go, so to speak,” Smith said. “This is Napa, a world class destination, and we should always present that.”
You may reach Carly Graf at cgraf@napanews.com; 713-817-4692; or via Twitter @carlykgraf.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.