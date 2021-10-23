Despite pandemic, WSET course enrollment doubles at Napa Valley Wine Academy

Bugue says that as a result, NVWA’s online classes ballooned with students last year, with a larger percent hailing from the United States than ever before.

“There would be like 200 sometimes in a classroom,” she said.

NVWA’s wine educators quickly added multiple facets to the virtual program, including that all-important face-to-face (or screen-to-screen?) time with the tenured instructors on staff. Soon, they were able to teach all four levels of WSET courses multiple times a month, and once in-person classes resumed, added an additional week of “boot camp” for those preparing for the Level 3 test.

“Two of them sold out in a day, [and] we have a waitlist,” said Bugue of the highly-popular boot camp offerings. “We could’ve done a fourth one.”

The popularity of NVWA courses has continued into the fall, although in-person classes have been cut in half for safety’s sake. Nonetheless, Bugue and her fellow wine educators are highly impressed with the 97 percent jump in enrollment between summer 2019 and 2021.

And according to Bugue, so are their students.

“The last group of boot camp students I was with begged us to do a Sonoma version,” she said. “So, we are … why not next year?”