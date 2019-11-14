Daytime motorists going eastbound on First Street into the roundabout construction zone found themselves being dumped onto Clay Street instead of Second Street this week.
This new detour, which began Tuesday, should be over by Friday when eastbound motorists will again be channeled to Second Street if they want to go downtown, said Eric Whan, the city of Napa's deputy public works director.
The detour alteration was necessary so the project's general contractor, O.C. Jones & Sons, Inc., could construct new curb and gutter and put down asphalt, Whan said.
Motorists who traveled through the zone after work hours and at night were still able to transfer from First to Second, Whan said.
There wasn't enough room to do this work safely and still have motorists directed over to Second Street, he said.
The city has received complaints about this week's detour to Clay and has been making adjustments to have traffic on First, Clay and California Boulevard flow as smoothly as possible, Whan said.
"We ask that drivers have patience and allow for more time (or even avoid the intersection," Whan said in an email.
Caltrans, in partnership with the city, is building three roundabout intended to reduce congestion in the area.
The first roundabout at First and the Highway 29 on- and off-ramps may open by Thanksgiving, with the roundabout at First and California opening by year's end, officials said.
When the roundabout at First and California opens, First and Second street between California and Jefferson Street will be flipped, with First becoming one-way eastbound into downtown and Second becoming one-way westbound.