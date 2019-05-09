A long-planned condominium project in Napa will remain on the books after its would-be developer pledged that city residents will be the first to learn about its availability.
Mani Brothers Real Estate Group has agreed to a “pre-marketing” effort for the Napa Creek Condominiums, a 48-unit development already approved near California Boulevard and D Street Alley west of downtown. The campaign would begin a month before general advertising for the project and include local newspaper advertisements, announcements on the Nextdoor social media platform, and a public forum for prospective buyers – all intended to give those already in Napa a leg up on becoming homeowners.
The local-facing marketing helped the Napa Creek project gain a two-year extension of its building permit in a City Council vote Tuesday night. Council members had delayed the renewal in April, asking for more local benefits from a project without any units priced within reach of lower-income households in a market with average selling prices well above $600,000.
West Hollywood-based Mani Brothers agreed to market the condos specifically to Napans in an April 29 letter to the council. Terms include running four ads for the project a week apart in the Napa Valley Register, as well as advertising to Napa-focused Nextdoor groups online.
Amid city officials’ worries about vacationers rather than Napans occupying the future condos, Mani Brothers principal Simon Mani, in his letter, assured that home buyers would be told of the city’s ban on short-term rentals of fewer than 30 days without a permit.
Those promises – along with a $720,000 payment into Napa’s fund to create affordable housing – became conditions for Napa’s renewal of the project’s permits.
The 3.8-acre condo site has languished since Napa first approved housing there in 2011, when the project’s then-developer promised two- and three-bedroom dwellings between $150,000 and $200,000 each – a fraction of median prices in today’s real estate market.
Earlier, in 2017, Napa released the development from a requirement to set aside eight condos at affordable prices, instead accepting funds to build the eastern approach to a bicycle-and-pedestrian pathway that will pass below Highway 29 to provide a car-free route toward the Westwood and Browns Valley areas.
Despite the property’s location in a zone normally requiring set-asides of affordable housing in exchange for higher density, swelling labor costs and the nearness of Napa Creek have made any subsidized housing impractical on the site, builders said at the time.