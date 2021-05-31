Diamond Mountain Stables to leave Calistoga after repeated wildfres

CALISTOGA — Evacuating from a wildfire is a harrowing event, as many in the Napa Valley know all too well. Imagine the added stress of doing it with 25 to 40 horses.

Macella O’Neill, co-owner of Diamond Mountain Stables, describes it as “insane.”

After enduring a slew of wildfires that have ripped through Napa Valley in the past few years, the prestigious Calistoga training and boarding ranch is moving to more stable ground.

O’Neill and Charles White established DMS nearly 40 years ago, in 1983. O’Neill was born and raised in Calistoga, and the 15-acre ranch has been in the family for three generations. It is now on the market. By Aug. 1, they will be down to four or six horses at the ranch, and basically be evacuation-ready, O’Neill said.

They will also be letting many employees go.

“Most of the people we’re letting go have worked for us for more than 30 years,” O’Neill said. “The whole thing is pretty traumatic, but in a lot of ways, we feel like the decision has been made for us. It doesn’t seem very responsible to be sitting there with that many lives in the face of what the new fire situation seems to be.”

